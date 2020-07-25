Parents agonize over back-to-school decisions amid pandemic

Across the country, chaos and disarray have marked the start of the 2020 school year. Families are awaiting decisions from district officials on what the learning options will be and, where they have a choice, being forced to make agonizing decisions over whether to enroll their children online or in person. Often they are making these decisions with incomplete or very little guidance. If their kids are not in classrooms, parents will have to line up child care — or find the time to help their children learn online. The decision over how kids will be schooled is particularly fraught in low-income areas and communities of color that bear the double burden of being most affected by the pandemic and those where students could benefit most from being in school.