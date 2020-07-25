UK puts Spain back on unsafe country list for COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — Britain is advising people not to travel to Spain and has removed the country from the list of safe places to travel following a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Department for Transport issued a statement late Saturday warning that as of midnight, anyone returning from vacation in Spain would have to self-isolate. The department says “following a significant change over the last week in both the level and pace of change in confirmed cases, Spain has been removed from the list of countries where people do not have to self-isolate when arriving into to the UK,”