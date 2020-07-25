‘Unholy alliance’ of power, money fueled corruption scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An FBI affidavit to support a criminal complaint against Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder details how he and others used money provided by an unidentified company known to be FirstEnergy Corp. and its affiliates to return Householder to power and get a roughly $1 billion bailout approved for the company’s Ohio nuclear plants. Householder and four others were arrested Tuesday based on a criminal complaint. What became clear Tuesday is the FBI had considerable help from insiders in its nearly year-long investigation, with people providing information and recording phone calls and dinner conversations. Householder’s attorney declined to comment Friday.