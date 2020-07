BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Richy Werenski birdied three of the last four holes to erase a four-stroke deficit and catch Michael Thompson for another tie for the 3M Open lead. They’re at 15-under par, after each shooting 3-under 68. Charl Schwartzel shot a 66 in the third round at the TPC Twin Cities course, pulling even with Tony Finau for third place at 13 under. Max Homa posted a 64, making a big jump to fifth at 12 under.