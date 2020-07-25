Zimmer says Cook told him he’d report to Vikes camp on time

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are expecting running back Dalvin Cook to report on time for training camp. Coach Mike Zimmer said on Saturday that Cook told him he’d be present in Minnesota next week. Veterans are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday for coronavirus testing. Cook has begun the final year of his rookie contract. He took a break from the virtual offseason program last month, seeking a new deal. Cook will make a base salary of slightly more than $1.3 million this season. He had 1,135 rushing yards and 519 receiving yards in 14 games last year.