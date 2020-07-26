Asian stocks mixed amid US-China feud, economic unease

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed amid unease about U.S.-China tensions and concern a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic might be weakening. Tokyo declined while Shanghai swung between gains and losses and Hong Kong and Australia advanced. Wall Street ended last week down following a new diplomatic flare-up between Washington and Beijing and mixed earnings reports. Global markets have regained most of this year’s losses but forecasters warn the rebound might be too big and too early as virus case numbers rise in the United States and some other economies. On Friday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.6% to 3,215.63.