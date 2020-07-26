Oakland protesters set fire to courthouse and vandalize

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A protest through the streets of downtown Oakland, California, in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when “agitators” among the demonstrators set fire to a courthouse, vandalized a police station and shot fireworks at officers. Oakland police said about 700 demonstrators participated in what started as a peaceful march Saturday night. But some broke from the larger group and smashed windows, spray-painted graffiti and pointed lasers at officers. Several fires were set in the downtown area, including one at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse that was quickly contained. Police said they made several arrests but did not provide details. There were no immediate reports of injuries to protesters or officers.