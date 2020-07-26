Irish national convicted in police station bombing deported

BOSTON (AP) — An Irish national convicted of bombing a police station in Ireland in the 1990s has been deported from Boston. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said this week that Darcy McMenamin was deported July 20 after a Boston immigration judge denied his request to remain in the country. The agency says McMenamin was a member of the Irish Republican Army who had been sentenced to eight years in prison for participating in a 1993 police station bombing in Northern Ireland. ICE says McMenamin was granted temporary entry into the U.S. in 2007 for the birth of his child, but never left.