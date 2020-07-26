Olivia de Havilland embodied old Hollywood, and shook it up

NEW YORK (AP) — “Gone With the Wind” star Olivia de Havilland was among Hollywood’s most glamorous stars on the screen, and one of its biggest fighters for actors’ rights behind the scenes. Her publicist says the two-time Oscar winner died Sunday in Paris at age 104. Sister of actress Joan Fontaine and frequent co-star of Errol Flynn, she was among the last of the great stars from the studio age and was the last surviving lead from “Gone With the Wind.” Off-screen she fought studios’ practice of extending performers’ contracts without their consent, resulting in what was unofficially called “the De Havilland law.”