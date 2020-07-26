Report: Brooklyn man confesses to killing wife in France

PARIS (AP) — A newspaper in southwest France is reporting that police are holding a French-American man from Brooklyn who confessed to police that he killed his wife after her body was found in a storm drain. La Dépêche du Midi identified the man as Billy Kruger and said he was detained Friday as he was preparing to fly from Toulouse, southwest France, It said he was bound for Jakarta, Indonesia, where the couple lived. Citing the prosecutor, the newspaper said the man told investigators that he twice he stabbed his wife, 52-year-old Laure Bardina-Kruger. A local prosecutor handling the case did not respond Sunday to requests for comment.