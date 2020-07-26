Seasonal and comfortable week ahead

After and gray and humid day across the region, conditions will gradually become more comfortable this evening following the passing of a cold front. Clouds will gradually clear during the night as well, with overnight temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Cooler, less humid conditions are on tap for Monday and much of the week ahead. Afternoon temperatures will be near 80 degrees with dew points in the upper 50s to lower 60s. High pressure will be in control of the region for much of the week as well, allowing for dry, sunny conditions.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will be in the low 60s. Temperatures remain seasonal into Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Similar conditions are expected into Friday as well.

Our next chance for rain in the area comes Saturday with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies throughout much of the day.