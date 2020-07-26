TV reporter credits viewer with noticing cancerous lump

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A television news reporter in Florida is crediting an eagle-eyed viewer for noticing a lump on her neck and emailing her that she should get it checked out. Victoria Price, a reporter for WFLA in Tampa, followed the advice and was diagnosed with cancer. Price tweeted that she is undergoing surgery on Monday to remove the tumor, her thyroid and a couple of lymph nodes. She says she hopes it’s her first and last surgery. The viewer emailed Price last month, saying the lump reminded her of one she had had. Price says she is forever grateful to the viewer for getting in touch.