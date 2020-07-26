Vermont city hit hard by news of immigration furloughs

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — Word has spread quickly in a small working class city in rural northern Vermont about looming furloughs at its largest employer, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services center. The agency says a budget crisis could force it to furlough nearly three-quarters of its workforce nationwide. The agency employs about 1,700 workers in various locations in Vermont and about 1,100 received furlough notices. Danielle Spooner, head of the union that represents the agency’s employees, said many of them are in the USCIS Vermont Service Center in St. Albans, a city of about 7,000 people near the Canadian border. Four other centers exist around the country but are in larger areas where the impact may not be so drastic.