Winona father and sons trio continue jazz event

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Winona musical trio is continuing its musical tradition despite being put on hold since February amidst the pandemic.

Eric Heukeshoven, and his two sons, Max and Hans, make up the group, "H30 Jazz Trio."

The band has been holding a Jazz Jam for three years at Island Brewing Company.

Eric said he is happy to get back to doing live gigs.

"You know, I'm not sure who it's better therapy for, the audience or the musicians. I think it's for the both of us," he said.

Janet, Heukeshoven, wife and mother, is proud of her family and is happy the group is back to playing for the community.

"It's just a delightful time for people to come together and make music together," she said.

Les Fields, of Turkey River All Stars, joins as a guest musician.

During the Jazz Jam, the father and sons, play songs, takes requests, and allows guest musicians to join in.

"We see people just hungry for having this release, and being able to go out and enjoy, and have a drink, or whatever, and just feel like there's some bit of normal life coming back," Eric said.

"Making music with people live, is one of the best therapy a person can have," Janet says.

The next Island Jazz Jam is on August 16th from 2:30-5:30 pm.