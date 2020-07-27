A beautiful week ahead with minimal rain chances

Today was like night and day compared to Sunday: dew points dropped 20 degrees for some in northeast Iowa! A cold front moved through last night which helped push out the humid air and bring in more comfortable conditions behind it.

A high-pressure center will control our weather pattern for the majority of this week. That will help hold the moist, tropical air at bay and will continue to give us sunny skies.

Temperatures will stay in the low 80s all through the week, dew points even dropping into the low 50s by the weekend! So we'll close out the month of July with a beautiful, but dry weather pattern.

That high-pressure system will also act to limit our rainfall chances throughout the week. Really our only shower chance this week will be tomorrow, with very isolated showers throughout the day. Rainfall accumulation is looking less than a tenth of an inch.