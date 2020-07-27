AP-NORC poll: Anxiety props up Biden, Trump voters fervent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Joe Biden’s supporters are less enthusiastic than President Donald Trump’s, both about the campaign itself and about their candidate. But the poll also finds that the Democrat’s coalition may be equally motivated by anxiety. Overall, voters give Biden higher marks on many positive traits that apply to leadership in the age of the coronavirus, including honesty, capability and caring for Americans. Trump’s job approval in the new poll sits at 38%, within the narrow range that has endured throughout his presidency but down from relative highs earlier this year.