Auditor critical of Minnesota agency’s dealings with public

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Office of the Legislative Auditor is critical of how state utility regulators have dealt with the public, especially over Enbridge’s proposal to replace an aging oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. An audit released Monday says the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has been inconsistent and sometimes unprepared when dealing with the public. The Star Tribune reports the auditor’s office said that sometimes commissioners sent “mixed messages” about whether they should be addressed when the agency held public hearings. The report recommends the PUC make its meetings more accessible and reach out to American Indian tribes. The commission said in response it has been working “diligently” over the past year to correct mistakes in public meetings.