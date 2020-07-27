Belgium implements drastic plan to avoid another lockdown

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s prime minister has unveiled a set of drastic social distancing measures aimed at avoiding a new general lockdown amid a surge of COVID-19 infections. Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said that from next Wednesday contacts outside family circles will be limited to the same five people over the next four weeks. She stressed Monday that the new measures _ which also include lowering crowd limits at public events to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors _ could be sufficient to avoid further restrictions and to ensure children can return to school en masse in September, after the summer break.