John Lewis’ body arrives at Capitol to lie in state

WASHINGTON (AP) — The body of the late Rep. John Lewis has arrived at the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers gather to pay tribute to the long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights movement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to greet Lewis’s flag-draped casket. A motorcade carrying the body stopped at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House as it wound through Washington on its way to the Capitol, where he will be the first black lawmaker to lie in state in the Rotunda.