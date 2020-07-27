CORONAVIRUS CHRONICLES: Anna Miller, Mayo Spartans Basketball

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Mayo's 6-3 forward Anna Miller announced her college decision last Thursday, committing to play for the Drake Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are a power in the Missouri Valley Conference -- winning three of the last four conference championships, and racking up 20 wins or more for six straight seasons.

"I just fit there the best, and it really checked a lot of the boxes for me," said Miller. "Their coaches are amazing, really nice people, and the team is really awesome, too."

Turn on the tape, and it's easy to see why Miller is a Division I talent. She has size you can't teach and a skill set to match. Still, her recruitment process was difficult amid the pandemic.

"Just lots of zoom calls," she said. "Obviously, we can't visit any campuses. I can't go in the buildings or see any of the coaches, so basically I went on tours by myself, with my mom, just walked around campuses."

Still, she found her landing spot in Des Moines. The Bulldogs have gone to three straight NCAA tournaments, and were on track to make their fourth in a row before the pandemic cancelled the college basketball postseason. They see Miller as a stretch 4, with the ability to play in the post as well as on the outside.

"They want me to just improve my shooting because everyone can always improve on shooting," said Miller. "[Also], perimeter attacking and just being able to attack better and read my defender better."

Now, Miller and her Mayo teammates look to build off a season in which they finished three points shy of making it to the state tournament. After that, she'll head down to Iowa to start her college basketball career.

"I'm just really excited to get down there and get to know everybody better, and start my relationship and continue my relationship with the coaches," she said.