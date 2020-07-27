 Skip to Content

Danish prince undergoes brain surgery in southern France

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prince Joachim, the youngest son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, has undergone emergency surgery in southern France for a blood clot in his brain. The royal palace said the 51-year-old prince, who was on vacation in France, was admitted to the Toulouse University Hospital on Friday and was immediately operated on. The palace said he is in a stable condition and that his French-born wife, Princess Marie, is by his side. Joachim is sixth in the line to Denmark’s throne after his elder brother, Crown Prince Frederik, and his brother’s four children.

