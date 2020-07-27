First Rochester students return to classrooms after spring shutdown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A new year of learning has begun for Longfellow Elementary School.

The Rochester school follows a 45/15 learning calendar, where students go to school for nine weeks and then have three weeks off. The summer break is usually about six weeks long.

This new year will be different, with several changes to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic.

Students are being split into two groups. They will report to the building on Monday and Tuesday or on Wednesday and Thursday. On the alternate days, they will learn from home. Fridays are set aside as teacher planning days. Kindergarten starts next week.

Some families are choosing for their children to learn exclusively from home. Out of 315 enrolled students, 48 will only do distance learning.

One Rochester student, Emma, said she doesn't really mind learning from home.

"It'll feel pretty good because at least I'm still at school, but I'm also at home," Emma said. "And I'll still have my homework to do. I like homework."

While a maximum of 13 students can ride the bus, most buses on Monday had about half that number. Students spent the morning with their teacher from last year to give the spring some closure.

"When we ended last year with distance learning, our kiddos were on break at the time," Longfellow Principal Amy Adams said. "They didn't really have an opportunity to say goodbye to their teacher and to their classmates."

Adams added this gives a familiar face for students as they return to the classroom.

Longfellow's plan may be modified when Gov. Tim Walz provides more guidance for fall learning. That announcement is expected this week.