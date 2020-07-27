Consulate closures an inflection point in China-US relations

CHENGDU, China (AP) — In the more than 40 years since China and the U.S. established formal diplomatic relations, accusations have been traded, tensions have risen and fallen and the sides have come dangerously close to outright confrontation. Yet the closures of each other’s consulates in Houston and Chengdu mark a new low point in ties that can’t be easily smoothed. Mistrust and rancor surrounding disputes over allegations of technology theft, national security and human rights are now the main drivers in a relationship that had long swept such issues under the rug.