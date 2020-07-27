Cleanup from Hanna spurs fear amid COVID-19 surge in Texas

WESLACO, Texas (AP) — As recovery and cleanup efforts get underway in South Texas in the wake of a downgraded Hanna, worried residents are confronting the prospect of undertaking the effort amid a surge in coronavirus cases that has left many fearful about their health. Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday the state was sending additional testing supplies and hospital personnel to South Texas to ensure the storm doesn’t exacerbate the spread of the virus. Hanna roared onto the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday unloading up to 16 inches of rain in some places and flooding homes. South Texas resident Nora Esquivel says she’s afraid the cleanup of her flooded home could expose her to the virus.