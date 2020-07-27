Graft verdict for Malaysia ex-leader a test of rule of law

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak learns his fate Tuesday, with a verdict expected in his first corruption trial in connection to one of the world’s biggest financial scandals — a decision widely seen as a test for the rule of law five months after a new government took power. The verdict comes amid a stunning reversal of fortune for Najib’s Malay party, which returned to office as a key player in the new ruling alliance. The party’s return came less than two years after its shocking ouster in 2018 elections driven by public anger over the billion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund. Najib faces 42 charges in five separate trials linked to the 1MDB fiasco.