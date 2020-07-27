Hundreds rally in Manila ahead of Duterte’s annual speech

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have marched, staged motorcades and held a rally against a new anti-terror law and other issues in the Philippine capital despite police threats of arrests ahead of the president’s annual state of the nation speech. Metropolitan Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said four suspected protesters onboard a passenger jeep were taken into police custody in suburban Quezon city Monday but hundreds gathered at the nearby University of the Philippines campus. Other groups protested via online video. Waving flags and holding up placards, the protesters who wore face masks amid a continuing rise in coronavirus infections, lashed out at an anti-terror law which they fear can be used to muzzle legitimate dissent and human rights defenders.