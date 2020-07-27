In shift, Tunisians top migrant groups reaching Italy by sea

ROME (AP) — There’s a new dynamic about how asylum-seekers are reaching Italy by sea this year. While in recent years charity ships or coast guard vessels rescued thousands of mostly sub-Saharan Africans in flimsy boats launched from Libya, in 2020, Tunisians are steadily reaching Italian shores, sailing straight from their homeland. The Italian interior minister visited Tunisia Monday to raise concerns about this wave of migrants, many of whom aren’t eligible for asylum. She said Italy’s ready to help Tunisia step up surveillance of its coasts against migrant traffickers. Mayors in Sicily, where migrants are kept in quarantine over COVID-19 concerns, on Monday lamented that hundreds have escaped quarantine, alarming local citizens.