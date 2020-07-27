Ivanka Trump visits Minnesota, opens office on missing Indigenous cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Ivanka Trump and Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt visited a Minneapolis suburb on Monday to open an office dedicated to investigating cold cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous peoples.

The office is part of an effort to address violence against Native Americans, particularly women and girls, which advocates say are often overlooked by law enforcement nationwide.

Senior Advisor @IvankaTrump: The @realDonaldTrump administration is committed to the health and safety of tribal communities pic.twitter.com/H3e2US8AWC — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 27, 2020

Only 116 of the nearly 6,000 cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women reported in 2016 were listed in the Department of Justice's database, according to the National Crime Information Center.

Today as we continue our steadfast efforts in supporting tribal communities, we opened the first ever U.S. Missing and Murdered Cold Case Office in Bloomington, MN which alone will serve 36 tribes throughout the Midwest. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 27, 2020

By MOHAMED IBRAHIM

Associated Press/Report for America