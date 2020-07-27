Lawyers summing up at Depp’s libel trial against UK tabloid

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers have begun summing up at Johnny Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid that accused him of abusing ex-wife Amber Heard. The case is a high-stakes celebrity trial in which the reputations of both former spouses are at stake. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, at the High Court in London over an April 2018 article, which called him a “wife-beater.” The Sun’s defense relies on 14 allegations made by Heard of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016. He strongly denies being violent to Heard. The case is due to end Tuesday, but judge Andrew Nicol is not expected to deliver his ruling for several weeks.