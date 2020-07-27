White House Rose Garden is getting a face-lift

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the most famous gardens in America is getting a face-lift. Melania Trump on Monday announced details of a plan already underway to spruce up the White House Rose Garden, the iconic outdoor space famous for its proximity to the Oval Office. The most visually striking change will be the addition of a limestone walking path bordering the central lawn. Other improvements will make the garden more accessible to people with disabilities. There also will be a host of technical and horticultural upgrades, like better lighting and improved drainage. The project is expected to be completed in about three weeks.