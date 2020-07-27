Mexico’s presidential jet lottery sales not going so well

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Efforts to sell Mexico’s presidential jet appear to be going well, but a simultaneous effort to sell lottery tickets depicting the plane is struggling. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that only about a quarter of the six million tickets have been sold. He said ticket sellers have not been able to hit the streets because of the coronavirus pandemic, and urged Mexicans to start buying them. With only about 1.5 million of the roughly $22.50 tickets sold, the lottery is covering only about 38% of the $90 million prize money. The cost of the ticket is roughly a week’s wages for the lowest-paid workers.