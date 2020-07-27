Minnesota virus cases up; other metrics level

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota reported another 650 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday, continuing a swing upward in the rolling average even as hospitalizations and deaths have remained lower than prior levels. The state reported two deaths, both people age 70 or older and both in assisted living. Hospitalizations dipped slightly overall but ticked upward in cases needing intensive care. The new numbers came just days after Gov. Tim Walz’s statewide mask mandate kicked in. Health officials say they expect masks to help stem the spread of the virus, but say it will take some weeks before a benefit is seen.