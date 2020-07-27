N Korea’s Kim boasts of his nukes amid stalled talks with US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s hard-won nuclear weapons were a solid security guarantee and a “reliable, effective” deterrent that could prevent a second Korean War. Both North Korea and the United States have recently expressed reluctance to resume their talks on nuclear disarmament that have largely stalled since early 2019. Kim’s comments on the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War again show he has no intention of abandoning his weapons programs. Kim said in a speech to war veterans that his country has tried to become “a nuclear state” with “an absolute might” to prevent another war and that it has now built such a deterrent.