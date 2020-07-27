New this week: Beyoncé, Alanis Morissette and Emmy noms

This week’s new entertainment releases includes Beyoncé’s “Black Is King,” a “visual album” that arrives Friday on Disney+ and is a companion piece to last year’s Beyoncé-curated album “The Lion King: The Gift.” There’s also singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette’s first new album in eight years, titled “Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” and R&B powerhouse Brandy’s first album in eight years, “B7.” Emmy nominations will be unveiled on Tuesday — but online and not on TV. There’s also a documentary on the American Civil Liberties Union during the presidency of Donald Trump called “The Fight.”