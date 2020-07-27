North Korea’s Kim marks war anniversary amid virus concerns

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has visited a national cemetery and handed out commemorative pistols to army officers, as he pushes to muster public support for efforts to contain a potential coronavirus outbreak. Monday’s report came a day after North Korea said Kim had put a city near the border with South Korea under lockdown and declared a state of emergency after a person with suspected COVID-19 symptoms was recently found there. Kim has asked his people to rally behind him to suppress a potential virus outbreak. State media said Kim visited a cemetery where Korean War dead are buried and gave “Paektusan” commemorative pistols to army officers.