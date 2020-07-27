Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods jump 7.3% in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a solid 7.3% in June, the second big monthly gain as manufacturing tries to climb out of a spring slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The Commerce Department said Monday that the June gain n durable goods orders, which was better than expected, followed an even bigger 15.1% increase in May. Those two increases came after sharp declines in March and April as factories shut down in response to the lockdown measures taken in the spring. A closely watched gauge of business investment posted a strong 3.3% increase in June after a 1.6% rise in May.