Second night of protests in Richmond ends with 16 arrests

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Fires were set, windows were smashed and 16 people were arrested as demonstrations continued for a second night in Virginia’s capital city. Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith said at a news conference Monday that a flyer calling for demonstrations Sunday had carried the same tone of “intimidation” as flyers did for Saturday night’s protests. They had been billed by some as support for protesters in Portland, Oregon. That city has been experiencing ongoing tensions between protesters and U.S. agents at the federal courthouse. Richmond’s police chief said Sunday night’s damage included three fires as well as a smashed window at the police department for Virginia Commonwealth University.