Tourism, diplomacy facing pushback as virus caseloads surge

MITO, Japan (AP) — Countries are considering putting away their welcome mats to tourists and regional meetings put on hold as the pandemic strengthens its grip in many of the worst-affected countries. Workers in Australia’s hardest-hit city were told to stay home if they were sick, or risk a six-week lockdown being extended. An Asian regional security meeting that draws many diplomats was being delayed. Host country Vietnam hopes to hold face-to-face meetings in mid-September. The number of worst-affected countries where new cases are rising still outnumbers countries finally seeing a downward trend in infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.