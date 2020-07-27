UN says Afghan civilian casualties down by 13% this year

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.N. mission in Afghanistan has noted a drop in the number of civilians killed and wounded in violence in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period last year. A U.N. report released on Monday credited the drop in casualties to the reduction of operations by international forces and to the decrease in the number of attacks by the Islamic State group. However, the report underscores the still heavy toll the conflict continues to inflict on the civilian population. It has harsh words for both the Taliban and government forces, saying civilian casualties caused by the warring sides continue to be high.