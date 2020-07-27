What to do if you get a “mystery seed” delivery

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Department of Agriculture has reported 25 cases of unexpected packages containing seeds showing up at homes across the state.

The seeds are apparently coming from China and the label claims there is jewelry inside. The packages are showing up in both rural and urban communities. And according to the agriculture department, across nearly the entire state.

Minnesota isn't alone. The seeds are also arriving in several other states including North Dakota, Missouri, Washington, Utah and Louisiana.

The seeds vary in size and color.

Right now, it's the unknown that has officials concerned.

"We really don't want them to be planted get planted. We want to collect them, identify them, and destroy them," said Denise Thiede, of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

That's why Thiede wants everyone who gets a mysterious seed package to save the contents and external packaging.

Minnesota residents should contact Arrest The Pest. Residents of other states should contact their own departments of agriculture.

"We have rules and regulations about how seeds are sold in the state, how it needs to be labeled. What seeds can actually be sold and what seeds are prohibited from sale. And you know, we really want to try to keep noxious weeds out of the state. So, since we don't know what these seeds are, and since they came in really through an illegal process. We don't want them to get released into the state, so that's why we are being so cautious," said Thiede.

State officials collecting the seed packages will then forward them to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for investigation.