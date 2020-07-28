Wisconsin among 4 states added to Chicago quarantine order

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago added Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska and North Dakota to the list of states where people who are traveling to the city must quarantine for two weeks. Meanwhile, Illinois learned Tuesday that its own residents must do the same when they travel to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut. Chicago officials issued the quarantine order in early July. Initially, it applied to travelers from 15 states but has been updated weekly based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The latest expansion announced Tuesday brings the total number of affected states to 22. Illinois was one of three states that were added to the joint quarantine list maintained by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.