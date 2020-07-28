5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. The U.N. says coronavirus-linked hunger is leading to the deaths of 10,000 children a month because of fears of contamination and movement restrictions. The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine gets underway with the first of some 30,000 Americans volunteering to receive shots created by the U.S. government. President Donald Trump’s campaign against voting by mail is setting his party back in the race to sign its voters up for the easiest and safest way to cast a ballot during the pandemic.