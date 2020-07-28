Police arrest leader of Sydney protests against racism

SYDNEY (AP) — Police have arrested a leader of an anti-racism protest and shut down the demonstration before it started after courts ruled the gathering in Sydney was illegal due to the pandemic threat. Organizer Paddy Gibson was among a number of people arrested before the rally was due to start. Police outnumbered demonstrators and told them to move on as they arrived at the park. Gibson had said earlier, “We all must be COVID-safe but we need to stand together to … say that Black lives matter in Australia.” The protest had been organized with the family of an Indigenous man who died in prison.