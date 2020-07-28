Asia Today: New cases continue to rise in China’s Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — New coronavirus cases continue to rise in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, with 57 reported on Tuesday. Beijing also reported its first case of domestic transmission in more than two weeks, while the northeastern province of Liaoning added another six cases in its local outbreak. Another four cases were found among Chinese travelers arriving from outside the country, bringing the daily total over the past 24 hours to 68. Despite the new clusters. Xinjiang’s outbreak has centered on the region’s capital and largest city, Urumqi, where authorities have restricted public transport, isolated some communities and ordered testing among those considered at risk of infection.