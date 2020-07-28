Australian park owner to plead guilty after 4 die on ride

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The company that owns an Australian theme park where four people died on a river rapids ride will plead guilty to charges stemming from the 2016 tragedy. Two men and two women died at Dreamworld park when their raft flipped on the 30-year-old Thunder River Rapids ride. Ardent Leisure Group was charged under workplace safety laws with failing to comply with its health and safety duty and exposing individuals to a risk of serious injury or death. Ardent’s lawyer told a Gold Coast court the company will plead guilty to all three charges. Dreamworld executives responsible for the park’s safety avoided individual prosecution.