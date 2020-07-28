Biden’s notes: ‘Do not hold grudges’ against Kamala Harris

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden didn’t want to say much Tuesday about his vice presidential search, but Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee was prepared nonetheless to talk about potentially sensitive politics around one of the top contenders: Kamala Harris. Atop Biden’s notepad, captured by an Associated Press photographer as the candidate took questions from reporters in his Delaware hometown, the former vice president had scrawled the California senator’s name. The notes below said Biden holds no grudges against Harris. It was a reference to their debate-stage sparring last summer during the Democratic primary. It’s gotten new attention after a top Biden confidant was reportedly expressing worries about Harris as a potential running mate.