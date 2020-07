NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- First responders called the Mayo One helicopter Tuesday for a crash on Highway 14 about 3:30 p.m.

Authorities on the scene tell KTTC they think an SUV may have been trying to turn right when it collided with a semi truck.

This was near the intersection with 60th Avenue NW, also known as County Road 104.

The SUV rolled onto its side into the ditch.

Officials have not reported on the extent of any injuries from this crash.