Downtown Rochester boutique to close its doors on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Another downtown Rochester businesses will soon be closing its doors.

An employee at Rochester's Primp Boutique confirmed that the business is going to close on Friday.

The employee said that the decision to close is due to financial hardship from construction in downtown Rochester and from the closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Primp also has stores located in the Twin Cities area.

The Loop, a restaurant and bar in downtown Rochester, also announced on Tuesday that its last day of business was on Monday, citing the COVID-19 shutdown and construction as the cause.