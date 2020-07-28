Ex-FBI agent Strzok due out with book about Trump, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI counterintelligence agent and frequent Trump target Peter Strzok is releasing a book on his concerns about the president. Strzok played key roles in the Hillary Clinton email investigation and later in the Russia probe. He was fired from the bureau because of pejorative text messages about 2016 presidential candidate Donald Trump. The book is titled “Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump.” Publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media tells The Associated Press it’s due out Sept. 8. Strzok says he believes Trump elevates his own interests above those of the country, creating a security risk. Trump has accused Strzok and others in the FBI of plotting against his 2016 campaign.