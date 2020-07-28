Experts worry about errors if census schedule is sped up

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After asking for coronavirus-related deadline extensions in April, the Trump administration now appears to be abandoning that request. It has asked Congress for extra funding to wrap up the 2020 census “as quickly, and safely as possible.” Such a move could help ensure that the number-crunching for redrawing congressional districts takes place on President Donald Trump’s watch. Outside experts warned Tuesday that a sped-up timetable would lead to an inaccurate census that misses people in hard-to-count minority communities. The Census Bureau currently is in the middle of the 2020 census. Some of the bureau’s 500,000 door-knockers started heading out this month to households that haven’t yet responded.